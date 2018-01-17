What’s up with the gigantic jellyfish washing up on Central Coast beaches?

Earlier this month, a handful of large jellyfish lay scattered across the dog beach that stretches from Morro Bay to Cayucos.
The large, round masses were Aurelia aurita, or moon jellies — a transparent jellyfish common on the surface of the open waters along the California coast.
They were likely tumbled by the sea onto the beach during the strong storm.
Moon jellies use the sun to navigate and orient, but they aren’t strong swimmers, according to George Matsumoto, a biologist with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.
“Jellies don’t have a whole lot of control over where they show up,” Matsumoto said.
Moon jellies will be familiar to anyone who’s visited the aquarium and its brilliantly colored display of glowing jellies floating serenely against a deep blue background.
Those found on the beach didn’t have any tentacles left. They were likely rubbed off by the sand. When they did have tentacles, they were short and fringe-like and used to sweep small plankton they’ve foraged for food toward their mouths.
Beachgoers shouldn’t be too concerned about protecting dogs and children from moon jellies. They do sting, but humans and dogs “wouldn’t even feel it,” Matsumoto said.
Brown jellies are another story, however. Their sting “feels like stinging nettles.”
“If they start washing up, the public should stay away,” Matsumoto said.
