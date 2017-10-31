Bear cub spotted roaming Santa Margarita

A bear cub was spotted wandering around Santa Margarita on Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the cub was reported near Santa Margarita Elementary School at about 8 a.m. No adult bears were spotted in the area.

The cub then wandered the town and was spotted in the alley of F Street near Pinal Avenue, running down Highway 58 and walking on Madison Drive near Maria Avenue.

CHP Officer Patrick Seebart said they stopped getting updates about the bear at about 10 a.m.

“He was running around in Santa Margarita and then just vanished,” Seebart said. “I assume he made it out of town and disappeared.”