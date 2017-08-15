Video captures whales breaching just feet from paddleboarder off Pismo Beach

What’s it like to swim with whales?

Erik Jones of San Luis Obispo paddled alongside more that 30 of them last Sunday off of Pismo Beach — and he caught it on video.

“It was fantastic. There were 35 different, unique whales everywhere you looked,” Jones said. “It was nonstop.”

“There was a line of like 50 people out of Ventana (Grill) watching in shock.”

Jones was paddleboarding with a friend, who was kayaking, and stayed out in the ocean for four hours to watch the whales and other marine life.

“Watching the whales was just amazing,” he said.