Video captures whales breaching just feet from paddleboarder off Pismo Beach

By Gabby Ferreira

August 15, 2017 4:17 PM

What’s it like to swim with whales?

Erik Jones of San Luis Obispo paddled alongside more that 30 of them last Sunday off of Pismo Beach — and he caught it on video.

“It was fantastic. There were 35 different, unique whales everywhere you looked,” Jones said. “It was nonstop.”

“There was a line of like 50 people out of Ventana (Grill) watching in shock.”

Jones was paddleboarding with a friend, who was kayaking, and stayed out in the ocean for four hours to watch the whales and other marine life.

“Watching the whales was just amazing,” he said.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

