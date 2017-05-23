Micheal Brink of SLO.TOURS spotted a pod of about five orcas south of the Port San Luis Pier in Avila Beach on Saturday, May 20, 2017. The pod of about five orcas was feeding on bait fish, along with about 30 sea lions. SLO.Tours/Micheal Brink
Orcas put on a rare show off Avila Beach

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

When you go to Avila Beach, you expect to see otters, sea lions ... and tourists.

But one local boat captain saw something fairly rare: killer whales.

Micheal Brink of SLO.TOURS said he was a mile south of the Port San Luis Pier when he saw a pod of about five orcas feeding on bait fish, along with about 30 sea lions. Four of the orcas, which were medium-sized, surfaced within 3 feet of his vessel. The fifth one, a large adult, kept its distance, Brink said.

Brink said that he has seen orcas on the Central Coast only one other time: In Morro Bay in April 2013.

While sightings in San Luis Obispo County are rare, orcas are seen in Monterey more often.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Rare killer whale sighting off Avila Beach captured on video

