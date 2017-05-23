Red octopus shows off its killer instincts at Central Coast Aquarium
In a behind-the-scenes video posted on the Central Coast Aquarium’s Facebook page, the predatory red octopus can be viewed stalking and eating a live black spotted bay shrimp using a "ballooning" technique.
Courtesy Central Coast Aquarium
More Videos
0:48
Red octopus shows off its killer instincts at Central Coast Aquarium
0:31
Lost humpback whale greets visitors at Ventura Harbor
1:10
These gray whales got so close, you could kiss them
0:43
Divers clean up trash at Harford Pier in Avila Beach
0:50
First Solar's California Flats power station near Shandon
1:17
Sea otter mom rushes to crying pup in heartwarming moment in Morro Bay
2:45
Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay
5:11
Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it
1:28
Why this hiker is fighting the relocation of Ontario Ridge Trail near Avila Beach
0:55
Beached gray whale found at Pismo State Beach
3:43
Watch killer whales feast on a shark off the Central Coast
A humpback whale delighted spectators for hours when it wandered into Ventura Harbor on Saturday. Rescuers helped guide the 40-foot-long juvenile back to the open ocean by playing a loop of humpback whale feeding sounds overnight to lure the creature away from the coast.
Whale watchers on a tour with Dawn Feuerberg of Morro Bay had a "life changing" experience in April 2017 when they got to pet gray whales that came right up to their boat off Baja California, Mexico. "Someone needs to kiss him!" one woman said.
Central Coast Aquarium in Avila Beach hosts a Beneath the Surface cleanup at Harford Pier on Saturday, April 22, 2017. The event recruits volunteer divers to help clean up trash and debris under and around the pier.
A look at First Solar's California Flats Solar Project near Shandon. Rick Backus, construction manager, shares some stats for the power station, which sits on 29 acres of Hearst Corp. property. The solar project is estimated to be completed in late 2018.
Watch as a sea otter mom races to soothe her crying pup that became separated from her in Morro Bay. After pulling her baby onto the safety of her chest, she quickly swims to reunite with the rest of the group relaxing in the bay in March 2017.
In a video provided by the Santa Lucia Chapter of the Sierra Club, supporters of the Chumash National Heritage Marine Sanctuary explain what the designation would mean, what they hope to accomplish and why they think it's important for the Central Coast.
Tarren Collins, of Save Ontario Ridge Trail, explains why she opposes moving the Ontario Ridge Trail in Avila Beach. The plan would move the trail, which connects Ontario Ridge to Pirate's Cove, to a less steep area.
A gray whale calf washed up on Pismo State Beach on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. The whale, which weighed about 2 tons, was found about 7 a.m. in front of the North Beach Campground. Officials called the incident "extremely rare."
A drone captured this scene of a pod of orcas feeding on a sevengill shark on Dec. 13, 2016, off the coast of Monterey. The drone footage, by Slater Moore of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, shows about 25 whales and two babies.
A female bald eagle nursed back to health after being found injured and emaciated at Fort Hunter Liggett 7 months ago was released back into the wild Wednesday. The 12-year-old bird, known only by its A23 tag, was one of more than 100 bald eagles introduced back to the Channel Islands as part of a breeding program.
A 12-year-old female bald eagle will be released back into the wild at Fort Hunter Liggett on Nov. 9, 2016, after more than seven months of rehabilitation by Pacific Wildlife Care. She was found in Monterey County severely dehydrated and emaciated and with injuries to both feet.
Students studying marine sciences at Cal Poly will now have the opportunity to enroll in its new degree program, starting in the fall. Here, Cal Poly marine biology students conduct research in Morro Bay.