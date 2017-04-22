Divers scour near Avila Beach for trash: ‘You never know what you’re going to find’

1:51 How loss of oak trees could lead to 'the end of our way of life' Pause

0:50 First Solar's California Flats power station near Shandon

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion

2:30 Jordan Hasay talks about the loss of her mother and success at Boston Marathon

3:33 DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

2:07 Josh Brolin accepts King Vidor award presented by Jeff Bridges

3:40 Historical footage of the aftermath of San Francisco earthquake of April 18, 1906

2:09 The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co.