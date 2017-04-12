Hydraulic fluid spills into San Luis Creek

About 5 to 10 gallons of hydraulic fluid spilled into San Luis Creek on Wednesday afternoon.

San Luis Obispo firefighters used a boom and pads to contain the spill, which originated from Highway 101 between California Boulevard and Santa Rosa Street, according to Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers.

The fluid came from a cement truck that had an equipment malfunction on the highway on Tuesday afternoon, causing the fluid to leak. Crews at the time were able to build a dirt dam and contain the fluid, but for an unknown reason, the fluid started flowing into the creek Wednesday, California Highway Patrol Officer Jordan Richards said.