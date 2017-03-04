Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

A drone captured this scene of a pod of orcas feeding on a sevengill shark on Dec. 13, 2016, off the coast of Monterey. The drone footage, by Slater Moore of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, shows about 25 whales and two babies.
A female bald eagle nursed back to health after being found injured and emaciated at Fort Hunter Liggett 7 months ago was released back into the wild Wednesday. The 12-year-old bird, known only by its A23 tag, was one of more than 100 bald eagles introduced back to the Channel Islands as part of a breeding program.
A 12-year-old female bald eagle will be released back into the wild at Fort Hunter Liggett on Nov. 9, 2016, after more than seven months of rehabilitation by Pacific Wildlife Care. She was found in Monterey County severely dehydrated and emaciated and with injuries to both feet.
Students studying marine sciences at Cal Poly will now have the opportunity to enroll in its new degree program, starting in the fall. Here, Cal Poly marine biology students conduct research in Morro Bay.
While surfing in Morro Bay on July 30, 2016, Atascadero resident Pat Pemberton had a close encounter with a trio of dolphins — and, lucky for us, he got video of it. Watch as one of the dolphins swims underneath him, then splashes his surfboard with its tail.