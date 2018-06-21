Cuesta College unveils its $32 million student center in Paso Robles
Cuesta College President Gil Stork spoke as the community college hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new $31 million North County Campus Center on Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Paso Robles, California.
The Cal Poly SLO commencement ceremony for the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and College of Science and Mathematics was held Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Alex Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo, California.
Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo, California, graduated 76 seniors at its commencement ceremony Saturday morning, June 9, 2018, celebrating the achievements of the school's third graduating class.
Nipomo High School celebrated 183 graduating seniors from the Class of 2018 at its commencement ceremony on Friday, June 8, 2018 in Nipomo, California. More than 90 percent of students will attend college.
Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong released a video about a 2nd incident of blackface from a fraternity member in May 2018. He asked the California Attorney General to investigate racist incidents on campus.
Kimberly McLaughlin-Smith, a diversity specialist, delivered the keynote address at Cal Poly: “Journey to October.” On racism she said, " “If we don’t start taking this on it's gonna take us over, and that we cannot afford.”
Milo Yiannopoulos, Austen Fletcher, Carl Benjamin and Laura Loomer spoke at a panel discussion on "fake news" sponsored by Cal Poly College Republicans and Turning Point USA in San Luis Obispo, California.
Architecture students from colleges around the West Coast work to piece together their structures during the Cal Poly Design Village Competition in Poly Canyon on the San Luis Obispo, California campus.
Cuesta College Professor Amy Stapp invites the community to come out to the North County Campus in Paso Robles, California, as they celebrate a year of new agricultural classes and facilities with a plant sale on Saturday, April 21, 2018.