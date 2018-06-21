Cuesta College opens new $32 million student center in Paso Robles

Cuesta College celebrated the opening of its North County Campus Center on Thursday in Paso Robles, marking the latest facility to be constructed with funds from Measure L, the college's $275 million bond measure passed by voters in November 2014.
Construction on the 43,000-square-foot, two-story structure began in spring 2016 and reportedly cost $31.8 million to build. It will house a variety of student services, including counseling, admissions and records, and financial aid, according to a school news release.
A cafeteria, bookstore and health center will reside in the new center, as will campus safety and student life and leadership, the school said.
"The new North County Campus Center will serve as the front door to our Paso Robles campus," Cuesta College President Gil Stork said, "providing a welcoming, one-stop-shop for everything students need to be successful as they pursue higher education at Cuesta College."
Stork also said the enhancement to the North County campus represents the culmination of several years of planning, as well as the promise to residents of San Luis Obispo County that their Measure L tax dollars go toward improving the community college.
In January, Cuesta College also opened a state-of-the-art instructional center on its San Luis Obispo campus, the first bond-funded building to be completed.
The school says it is currently working on upgrades to the San Luis Obispo Campus Aquatic Center, a new San Luis Obispo Campus Data Center and a permanent structure to house the Early Childhood Education Center on the North County campus.
Comments