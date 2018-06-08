Remembering the Titans — Nipomo High School celebrates 183 graduating seniors

Nipomo High School saluted the accomplishments of 183 graduates at its commencement ceremony on Friday.
School counselor Parisa Kia described the graduates as an "extremely accomplished class," noting more than 90 percent of the students will be pursuing higher education.
Class valedictorian Katrina Snyder will attend Santa Clara University, while salutatorian Julia Boersma will move on to Cal Poly.
According to Kia, 25 percent of the graduates will go on to a four-year university, while roughly 60 percent will head to community colleges across the country. Nipomo's graduating seniors are enrolled in 10 of the 23 CSU campuses in California, and four of the nine UC campuses.
Some seniors will head to out-of-state schools to continue their education, Kia said, including Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, University of Oregon, Grand Canyon University, Santa Clara University and Swarthmore College.
Other seniors will move on the career technical institutions like the Universal Technical Institute and the Cosmetology Program at Allan Hancock, while about 4 percent of students are expected to join the military.
