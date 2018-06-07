Morro Bay High School's 2018 graduation ceremony honors 193 students

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong released a video about a 2nd incident of blackface from a fraternity member in May 2018. He asked the California Attorney General to investigate racist incidents on campus.
Kimberly McLaughlin-Smith, a diversity specialist, delivered the keynote address at Cal Poly: “Journey to October.” On racism she said, " “If we don’t start taking this on it's gonna take us over, and that we cannot afford.”
Milo Yiannopoulos, Austen Fletcher, Carl Benjamin and Laura Loomer spoke at a panel discussion on "fake news" sponsored by Cal Poly College Republicans and Turning Point USA in San Luis Obispo, California.
Architecture students from colleges around the West Coast work to piece together their structures during the Cal Poly Design Village Competition in Poly Canyon on the San Luis Obispo, California campus.
Cuesta College Professor Amy Stapp invites the community to come out to the North County Campus in Paso Robles, California, as they celebrate a year of new agricultural classes and facilities with a plant sale on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Cal Poly's annual Open House was held April 12-15, 2018. Demonstrations, food booths, scientific experiments, bottle rockets, giant chess and racing radio-controlled cars were just a few of the things for prospective students and families to try.
Cal Poly students marched across campus in one of multiple planned Open House protests over the administration's perceived lack of action on Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, after photos surfaced of a member in blackface and others as racial stereotypes.
Students gathered to protest at Cal Poly's Open House on Friday, April 13, 2018. President Jeffrey Armstrong visited the group, who was frustrated over the university response to fraternity members dressed in blackface and insensitive stereotypes.
Cal Poly SLO students unveiled on Saturday, April 7, 2018, their ultra-lightweight solar car called “Dawn,” which is made of carbon fiber composites and over 100 square feet of solar panels. They hope the car will break the world land-speed record.
Cal Poly's annual student-run enterprise project, Tomatomania, was held April 7-8, 2018, at the Horticulture Unit. More than 70 varieties of tomato plants are available at the plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in San Luis Obispo, California.
Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.