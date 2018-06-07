Morro Bay High School's 2018 graduation ceremony honors 193 students

Nearly 90 percent of Morro Bay High School's Class of 2018 are planning to attend college. The graduation ceremony was held Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Morro Bay, California.
Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.