Spending cap proposal on speaker security at Poly violates free speech, Republican club says

Protests at Cal Poly against Milo Yiannopoulos At its height, about 150 people came to protest the Milo Yiannopoulos' show at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. They carried signs proclaiming “No Trump, No Milo,” and “Good Night, Alt-Right.” Joe Johnston The Tribune ×

SHARE COPY LINK At its height, about 150 people came to protest the Milo Yiannopoulos' show at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. They carried signs proclaiming “No Trump, No Milo,” and “Good Night, Alt-Right.” Joe Johnston The Tribune