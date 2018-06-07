Morro Bay High School honors 193 grads — and are nearly all headed to college

It may be the end of the school year, but most graduating Morro Bay High School students aren't calling it quits on education. Nearly 90 percent of the 193 seniors who celebrated their commencement on Thursday plan to attend at least a two-year college.
"The Class of 2018 is truly exceptional in both their academic commitment and as young men and women. I have no doubt that this is only the beginning of many positive contributions from this class to our community," Principal Kyle Pruitt told The Tribune.
Valedictorian for the Class of 2018 is Scout Bidleman; Theodore Mackey is this year's salutatorian.
Morro Bay grads will attend class this fall at institutions across California and the country.
In California, students will attend schools within both the California State University and University of California systems, including Cal Poly, Sacramento State, San Diego State and San Francisco State, as well as UC Davis, UC Irvine, UCLA, UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego, among others.
Some students will also attend private California institutions, including Westmont College in Santa Barbara and the University of La Verne. Others are heading farther afield, to schools like Boise State, University of Florida and Seton Hall University in New Jersey.
A total of $265,000 in scholarships were presented to Morro Bay High School Class of 2018 seniors on Tuesday.
