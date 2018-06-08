332 SLO High School graduates leave marks of virtue and hard work

San Luis Obispo High School Principal Leslie O'Connor describes the Class of 2018 as a spirited, socially aware group that is "eager to join in the adult conversation going on in our local, state and national communities."
Friday's San Luis Obispo High graduation at Holt Stadium marked the end of high school days for 332 seniors who embody "many key virtues that any community would be proud of," O'Connor said.
"This class is one of the most spirited classes in decades at San Luis Obispo High School," O'Connor said. "They are empathetic to others, they are socially aware and engaged. ... This class prides itself on being welcoming and inclusive to all."
Daniel Qenani is the school's valedictorian and will attend Yale. Susan Roodsari is the salutatorian and she will attend UC Berkeley.
Of the Tigers graduating, 124 will attend Cuesta college, taking advantage of the Cuesta Promise scholarship which covers all fee costs for San Luis Obispo County high school graduates for their first year, O'Connor said.
Eighteen percent of the San Luis Obispo High graduates will attend California State University campuses, 9 percent will attend the University of California, 12 percent will move on to private university and colleges and 11 percent will attend out-of-state colleges.
Twenty-seven students will enroll at Cal Poly, and 30 will attend University of California institutions with eight going to UC Berkeley. Three will join the military.
Also this week, Pacific Beach Continuation High School celebrated the graduation of 38 students at a ceremony on Thursday at the San Luis Coastal District Office.
Principal Chris Dowler called the senior class "a great group of kids who have taken advantage of what our programs offers."
The school's valedictorian is Lilly Abbott, and the salutatorian Jesse Saldana.
Almost all of the school's graduates will start classes at Cuesta in the fall, Dowler said, and some will pursue technical careers.
"They are extremely hard-working and all show vast potential," Dowler said.
