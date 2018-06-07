Arroyo Grande celebrates Class of 2018, including its 9 valedictorians (yes, 9!)

Arroyo Grande celebrated one of its most academically high-achieving classes to date in a commencement ceremony Thursday night for its 499 graduating seniors.
"Arroyo Grande High School is proud of the graduating Class of 2018,” Principal Dan Neff said. “The class has worked diligently for four years and earned many accommodations.”
Notably, the class has an unprecedented nine-way split for valedictorian: seniors Amina Assal, Erika Egg, Jennah Elghandour, Skylar Gordon, Nicholas Hughes, Chyna Robeson, Malia Simon, Jacob Soriano and Stephanie Stun all had grade point averages well over 4.0, Neff said.
Of this graduating class, 45 percent are attending a four-year university, including Stanford, MIT, UC Berkeley, UCLA, Cornell and Dartmouth, according to Neff. Fifty-five percent are attending 2-year college programs, trade schools or joining the armed services.
Lopez Continuation High School in Arroyo Grande also celebrated its graduating class of 71 seniors on Wednesday.
