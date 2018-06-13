Nearly all 2018 Shandon High graduates will attend college

Nineteen students graduated from Shandon High School on Wednesday during a commencement ceremony.
"This is an extraordinarily tight-knit group of students. All of but three have been together since kindergarten," Shandon High Principal/Superintendent Teresa Taylor told The Tribune. "The Class of 2018 has the record number of scholarships and is recognized for their citizenship and community involvement. I am so very proud of them all."
Bianca Soto and Luis Flores were co-valedictorians, and Jessica Valencia was salutatorian.
Eighteen students plan to attend Cuesta College while one student, Juliette Rodriguez, will enlist in the Army.
