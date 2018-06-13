Gonzalo Barajas leads the class of 2018 to the Shandon High School graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Education

Nearly all 2018 Shandon High graduates will attend college

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

June 13, 2018 07:35 PM

Nineteen students graduated from Shandon High School on Wednesday during a commencement ceremony.

"This is an extraordinarily tight-knit group of students. All of but three have been together since kindergarten," Shandon High Principal/Superintendent Teresa Taylor told The Tribune. "The Class of 2018 has the record number of scholarships and is recognized for their citizenship and community involvement. I am so very proud of them all."

Bianca Soto and Luis Flores were co-valedictorians, and Jessica Valencia was salutatorian.

Eighteen students plan to attend Cuesta College while one student, Juliette Rodriguez, will enlist in the Army.

