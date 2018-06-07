Templeton High School celebrates 188 achievers from the Class of 2018

Templeton High School on Thursday celebrated 188 graduating seniors known for their involvement in their campus community during a ceremony at Eagle Volunteer Stadium.
"When I look at this senior class, I see kids who do more than just take classes and excel academically, said Principal Erik Lewis in a statement. "Whether it is in sports, rodeo, CSF, link crew, band, clubs, the STEM program, theater, or one of the other activities we have at THS, these kids are involved with their school, and it makes me proud to be their principal."
"This is also an emotional time, personally, for me," Lewis added. "I have taught many of the kids in this graduating class as freshman, so these are the last group of kids to go through who would have had me as a teacher."
During the ceremony, Eshley Freed Doerr and Lia Freed Doerr were honored as co-valedictorians, and Ryan Lebens and Meagan Helm were honored as co-salutatorians.
Many graduates plan to attend state schools and private universities throughout California, including Cal Poly, Cuesta College, UCLA, UC Berkeley, USC and UC Santa Barbara.
Some will travel a bit farther from home — one graduate plans to attend Cornell University and another will enroll at Sarah Lawrence College, both in New York.
Comments