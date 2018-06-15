Paso Robles High School honors a Class of 2018 involved in community and county

Paso Robles High School on Friday celebrated 428 graduating seniors who've made a difference in their community.
"Our graduating class of 2018 are young adults who have made a positive impact on our school and our surrounding communities," said Principal Eric Martinez in a statement.
"They are not only academically decorated but have engaged in philanthropic endeavors that have set their class apart from past classes. I know this graduating class is equipped with the skills and grit to continue to make a difference in the world around them."
Forty-eight seniors earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or above, according to Martha Clayton, spokeswoman for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.
Mason Seden-Hansen, who earned a GPA of 4.56, was honored as valedictorian, and Zachary Smith, who earned a GPA of 4.55, was honored as salutatorian.
Graduates plan to attend schools throughout California, including Cal Poly, USC, UCLA and UC Berkeley. Some will also enroll at colleges and universities in other states, including the Air Force Academy and the University of Oklahoma.
Others will even travel out of the country to attend the Universidad de Guadalajara in Mexico and participate in discipleship training in Muzienburg, South Africa.
Liberty and Independence high schools
The most diverse class in the history of Liberty and Independence high schools graduated this week.
"We have been fortunate to watch our students overcome obstacles through their hard work and perseverance to reach this point in their lives," Principal Nate Maas told The Tribune. "Our staff is proud of their character and we are excited about their bright futures in college, career, and here in our community."
109 students graduated from the alternative schools with Liberty High graduating 75 and Independence High graduating 34.
At Liberty High, the valedictorian was Keoniana Huihui and salutatorian was Keilee McWhirter. Rhett Varian was named valedictorian at Independence, and Rachael Kwiatkowski was named salutatorian.
Of the 109 students, 55 are committed to attending Cuesta College, while others will attend Allan Hancock College, The Master’s University in Santa Clarita, Bakersfield College, Bakersfield Barber College and Universal Technical Institute.
Several students committed to military service, with three joining the U.S. Marine Corps and others joining the Air Force, Navy, and Army. Five students are planning on attending cosmetology schools, and 23 students will be enter the workforce immediately after high school.
