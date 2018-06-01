Mission Prep salutes 76 grads — they established 'culture of care' on SLO campus

Mission College Prep's graduating class of seniors has shown leadership and created a "culture of care and accountability" on the school's San Luis Obispo campus, according to principal Mike Susank.
The Catholic high school's valedictorian is Scott Sharlach, who will attend Pomona College, and the salutatorian is Leah Rosales who will attend UC Berkeley.
Of the graduating 76 seniors who celebrated their commencement Friday evening at Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo, 75 will attend college, with one student heading off to Florida's IMG Academy, which specializes in sports training.
Eighty-seven percent of the graduates will attend 39 different four-year universities. Eight students are going to Cal Poly, and nine to University of California campuses (UC Berkeley, UCLA, UC Davis and UC Santa Cruz).
Additionally, graduates will attend colleges including USC, Pepperdine, Auburn, Oregon, Penn State, Mississippi State, Boise State, San Diego State, Chapman University and Westmont College.
Five students will continue their athletic careers in college. They are basketball player Kyle Colvin, golfer Sydney Haughian, baseball player Sage Pera and track athlete Paige Baxstresser and Emma Kuchinski.
"This class embodies scholarship, inspiration and leadership," Susank said. "They are passionate and energetic and generous with their concern for others. Mission Prep has been blessed to have these young men and women come through our doors and believe they are poised to go forth and transform the world."
