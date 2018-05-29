Grover Beach Community Foundation donates $3,600 to elementary school students for laptops

In the back row, Grover Beach Mayor John Shoals, Bill Nicolls of Grover Beach Community Foundation, Karen Bright of Grover Beach Community Foundation, Grover Beach Elementary Principal James Snyder and Dave Anderson of Grover Beach Community Foundation present a check for $3,600 to Grover Beach Elementary School for the purchase of 24 Google Chromebooks. In the front row, from left, are Spencer Murray, 11; Darrien Terrones, 12, and Dean Meade, 11, all in sixth grade at Grover Beach Elementary. Courtesy photo