Grover Beach Community Foundation donates $3,600 to elementary school students for laptops

Grover Beach
The Grover Beach Community Foundation recently donated $3,600 to Grover Beach Elementary School. Grover Beach Mayor John Shoals was instrumental in both establishing the Grover Beach Community Foundation and making the donation happen.
The check was used to purchase 24 Google Chromebooks for the school that can also be rented out for home use. Students will primarily use the laptops for studying, homework and testing.
San Luis Obispo
Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County has clothed more than 2,300 students through its Operation School Bell program for 2017-2018, its most successful year ever.
Disadvantaged students in kindergarten through 12th grade from all 10 school districts in the county received new, school-appropriate clothing from Kohl’s in Paso Robles and Old Navy in San Luis Obispo. In addition to new school clothes, each student received a tote full of school supplies, a dental hygiene kit and a new book of his or her choice.
This school year, Assistance League also initiated a Measurable Outcomes Online Survey conducted with school personnel countywide. The chapter received a 100-percent response rate from the schools.
Of those contacted, 72 percent observed a positive change in students’ classroom behavior, 73 percent saw a positive change in student confidence and 61 percent observed a positive change in students’ level of engagement with peers and/or school activities. No negative responses were received.
Operation School Bell, now in its 22nd year, has clothed 26,153 students throughout San Luis Obispo County. The program is funded from grants, ongoing fundraising activities and through generous donations of its supporters, as well as through the Assistance League thrift store at 667A Marsh Street in San Luis Obispo.
To learn more about Assistance League, please visit www.alslocounty.org.
