This Black Lives Matter leader is speaking at Cal Poly

Prominent Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson is set to speak at Cal Poly on May 29.

Mckesson will participate in the Take Back the Night event hosted by Cal Poly Safer, which both educates about sexual violence and provides services to its victims.

The event "will focus on the intersections of race and gender-based violence," according to a Cal Poly news release.

Mckesson, who has more than a million Twitter followers, rose to the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement during the civil rights protests in Ferguson, Missouri, following the fatal shooting of Mike Brown by a police officer in 2014.

Mckesson is the co-founder of JoinCampaignZero.org and the host of the podcast "Pod Save the People." A former candidate for mayor of Baltimore, he was named one of the "World's Greatest Leaders" by Fortune magazine in 2015 and named one of Time magazine's "30 Most Influential People on the Internet" in 2016.

Mckesson's talk comes as Cal Poly reels from a series of racist incidents in recent months, including multiple instances of fraternity members wearing blackface, the dissemination of white supremacist literature and graffiti across campus. Former Breitbart technology editor Milo Yiannopoulos, whose connection to neo-Nazis was extensively documented by Buzzfeed, spoke on campus in April.

Also speaking May 29 will be San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon, as well as representatives from Women's March San Luis Obispo and the office of state Senate majority leader Bill Monning.

The event begins at 6 p.m. May 29, at Cal Poly's University Union Plaza.