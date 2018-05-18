Cuesta College celebrates more than 940 new graduates

Cuesta College celebrated the commencement of more than 940 students in an afternoon ceremony Friday on the San Luis Obispo campus.
The graduates range in age from 17 to 69, with 373 male students and 567 female students hailing from California, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Australia, Brazil and Nicaragua.
Twenty-nice of the graduates are veterans representing all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy.
Of this year's graduating class, 440 students came from local high schools, 155 of which received a Cuesta College Promise Scholarship — awarded to recently graduated SLO County high school students each year.
"This is our largest group of graduating Promise Scholarship recipients yet," Cuesta College President Gil Stork said. "The college launched the Promise Scholarship in the fall of 2014 and since then, nearly 3,000 students have received a fee-free first year at Cuesta College.
"We are so proud to ease the financial burden of college for our local high school graduates and their families, and thrilled that so many students have seized the opportunity to pursue their college education at Cuesta College with the Promise Scholarship."
Of the graduates, 259 earned honors or high honors, including 15 who graduated with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.
A total of 485 associate of arts degrees, 247 associate of science degrees, and 517 transfer degree were awarded this year.
