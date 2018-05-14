Three San Luis Obispo County high schools were listed as some of the best in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Magazine ranks California's best public high schools. 3 in SLO County made the list

By Andrew Sheeler

May 14, 2018 01:18 PM

Three San Luis Obispo County high schools are among the top rated in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.

San Luis Obispo High School and Paso Robles High School were awarded silver medals, while West Mall Alternative school was awarded a bronze medal, according to the report.

San Luis Obispo High School

San Luis Obispo High School was rated No. 149 out of nearly 700 schools in California, and it rated 884 out of more than 20,500 schools nationwide. The high school has a 98 percent graduation rate and rates a 47.9 out of 100 for college readiness, with a total enrollment of 1,395 students.

Paso Robles High School

Paso Robles High School was rated No. 451 out of nearly 700 schools in California, and it rated 2,351 out of more than 20,500 schools nationwide. The high school has a 95 percent graduation rate and rates a 25.6 out of 100 for college readiness, with a total enrollment of 2,034 students.

West Mall Alternative

West Mall Alternative, a K-12 alternative school in Atascadero, has a 91 percent graduation rate, with a total enrollment of 90 students.

