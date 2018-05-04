Cal Poly forum tackles racist incidents on campus

Cal Poly's 2018 Baker Forum featured a dialogue panelists from Cal Poly faculty, management, student body and Mayor Heidi Harmon of San Luis Obispo.
David Middlecamp
Rodeo is a way of life for Cal Poly Coach Ben Londo

Cal Poly

Rodeo is a way of life for Cal Poly Coach Ben Londo

Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.