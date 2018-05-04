'We've gotta swallow some pride.' Kimberly McLaughlin-Smith on fighting racism at Cal Poly

Kimberly McLaughlin-Smith, a diversity specialist, delivered the keynote address at Cal Poly: “Journey to October.” On racism she said, " “If we don’t start taking this on it's gonna take us over, and that we cannot afford.”
David Middlecamp
Rodeo is a way of life for Cal Poly Coach Ben Londo

Cal Poly

Rodeo is a way of life for Cal Poly Coach Ben Londo

Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.