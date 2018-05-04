Cal Poly president 'disgusted' over 2nd blackface incident, asks for investigation

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong released a video about a 2nd incident of blackface from a fraternity member in May 2018. He asked the California Attorney General to investigate racist incidents on campus.
Rodeo is a way of life for Cal Poly Coach Ben Londo

Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.