New blackface incident at Cal Poly sparks rebuke from president, request for investigation

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong announced in a video published online Friday morning that there has been a new blackface incident on campus.

"I am disgusted to share with you today that we have learned of a new incident of an image taken by a single individual and posted on a private Snapchat amongst a fraternity group that appears to ridicule the (April 7) blackface incident by imitating it," Armstrong said.

The president said fraternity members alerted the university to the picture.





This new incident comes with tensions already high at Cal Poly as waves of outrage hit the campus following incidents of racist behavior by two fraternities, including one now former member posing for a photo in blackface, and the posting of hateful fliers and graffiti in university buildings.

Last week, alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos spoke at an on-campus "fake news" panel, and also appeared to mock the blackface incident on his Instagram account.

"This incident, the entire Lambda Chi incident, as well as reports from several other fraternities and sororities, has been turned over to the California Attorney General for investigation," Armstrong said.

He said the results of that investigation will be published once it is complete.

The president voiced his outrage at the incident, and sought to assure minority students on campus that there is a place for them at Cal Poly.

"This kind of behavior has no place at Cal Poly. It has no home at our house," he said.

Armstrong also urged everyone to attend Friday's forum aimed at discussing racism on campus, held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.

This developing story will be updated.