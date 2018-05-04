Security for Milo Yiannopoulos' Cal Poly event cost more than $86,000

It cost an estimated $86,200 to provide security for the "Fake News Panel" featuring Milo Yiannopoulos at Cal Poly, according to a university statement released Friday morning.

That includes an estimated $46,600 from Cal Poly and $39,600 from the California State University system. The event was sponsored by the Cal Poly College Republicans and the Cal Poly Chapter of Turning Point USA.

University spokesman Matt Lazier wrote in an email that those costs included wages and overtime for staff, including 17 university police, 54 police from other CSU campuses and 58 officers "from various other law enforcement agencies around the county."

That money also covered temporary fencing around the Mott Athletic Center, where the event was held, emergency response unit standby and equipment.

A small group of protesters put up signs in response to Milo Yiannopoulos’ visit to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, on April 26, 2018. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

The 2017 Yiannopoulos event, at the height of his notoriety, ended up costing Cal Poly and the CSU $55,400.

Though the university spent heavily on security, the event was only lightly protested; a handful of people came with signs — a small group of black-facemask-wearing protesters showed up to the event but did little beyond heckle the police and latecomers to the event.

Many students chose instead to spend the evening at one of several counter-events, including one hosted by Cal Poly and another hosted by San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon.

University President Jeffrey Armstrong said in prepared remarks that he was grateful "to our campus community members who expressed their opinions about this event peacefully or who chose to partake in other campus events and offerings."

Milo Yiannopoulos, Austen Fletcher, Carl Benjamin and Laura Loomer spoke at a panel discussion on "fake news" sponsored by Cal Poly College Republicans and Turning Point USA in San Luis Obispo, California. David Middlecamp

Because of the light protest presence, 60 of the officers on hand "stayed on standby throughout the night," Lazier wrote.





He added that there were no arrests and no reports of fights or damage.

Cal Poly's share of the cost includes an estimated $10,000 that the university spent on food and lodging for the out-of-town police.