Cal Poly president calls for civility ahead of Milo event — offers free concert, tri-tip

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong called for civility ahead of Milo Yiannopoulos' return to campus and invited students to an alternative event at Poly Canyon Village.

Armstrong issued the plea in a letter to the campus community prior to a "fake news panel," featuring alt-right provocateur Yiannopoulos and YouTube personalities Austen Fletcher and Carl Benjamin, that will be held at 7 p.m. in Mott Gym, an event sponsored by the College Republicans and Turning Point USA.

"Some of the panelists have taken public positions in the past that I and many in our community find ugly, offensive and hurtful," Armstrong wrote. "For many of us, those views rub especially raw given recent episodes of hatred, insensitivity and intolerance here on campus."

Yiannopoulos on Wednesday posted a photo on Instagram and Facebook mocking recent social media photos showing a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity in blackface and others in stereotypical gang member attire.

Even so, Armstrong wrote the College Republicans club "has the right to invite speakers of their choosing, and the speakers have the right to speak."





"While I and many others may find offensive the views of those taking part in tonight's Fake News panel, I ask that you join me in modeling civility, respect and our core values at Cal Poly," he wrote.

Armstrong also invited students looking for an alternative to the fake news panel to a free concert in Poly Canyon Village from 7 to 9 p.m. featuring the Moonshiner Collective, a magic show and tri-tip sandwiches.