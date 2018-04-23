Plan to attend Cuesta College? First Cougar Welcome Day (with free lunch) is coming up

Cuesta College will be hosting the inaugural Cougar Welcome Days event at its San Luis Obispo campus on Saturday, giving the public an opportunity to get a taste of college life and register for courses.
The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 3:30 p.m., and registration is required, according to a school news release. Upon registration, participants can select a three-and-a-half-hour session to attend.
Prospective students and their families can tour campus, learn about academic programs from faculty, and speak with financial aid representatives who can assists with filling out FAFSA and Dream Act forms.
School representatives also will be available to assist in the registration process for both the upcoming summer and fall 2018 semesters, the release said.
"Those who attend can expect a fun, family-friendly day full of academic resources intended to prepare potential students for academic success at Cuesta College," said Jeffrey Alexander, who serves as the school's director of outreach, orientation and success activities. "We hope folks walk away registered for courses and feeling excited and supported as they pursue higher education at Cuesta College."
Lunch, music and giveaways will be included, the release said.
For more information on the event, call 805-546-3952.
