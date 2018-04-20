Check out Cal Poly architecture students' creations at annual Design Village

Hundreds of Cal Poly students will come together to design, build and inhabit structures during the school's annual Design Village competition that is scheduled to run through Sunday.
Students must complete their structures by 8 p.m. Friday, and judging begins at 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is free and open to the public, according to a news release.
Submissions must be built on-site in 12 hours or less, use off-the-grid electricity and provide shelter to the team for the weekend, the school said.
Entries will be judged on their craftsmanship, sustainability, design excellence, suitability to the theme of "balance" and public response.
A free shuttle service will be provided to Poly Canyon on Saturday, leaving from the intersection of Village Drive and Truckee Road beginning at 11 a.m., with continuous service every 20 minutes until 5 p.m., the release said.
For more information about the competition, visit https://architecture.calpoly.edu/about/Design-Village.
