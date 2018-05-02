Ever wondered about the Cal Poly Pier in Avila? Here's your chance to check it out

The Cal Poly Pier in Avila Beach will be open to the public Saturday morning for its annual spring open house.
Hands-on touch tanks full of live marine creatures, microscopes for viewing tiny sea life and more interactive displays will be featured at the family-friendly event from 9 a.m. until noon, according to a school news release.
"Kids can put their face in the water and breathe through a scuba respirator, learn why whales migrate and find out what a 'red tide' is," the release said.
Guests can tour the displays at their own pace, and Cal Poly professors and biology students will be available to answer questions. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own cameras.
Displays will be located at the ocean end of the half-mile-long pier, the school said, and attendees will be required to wear closed-toe walking shoes for safety reasons. No flip-flops or high heels will be allowed.
For more information about the open house, call 805-756-6777. The event will be canceled if it rains.
