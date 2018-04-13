Cal Poly students marched across campus in one of multiple planned Open House protests over the administration's perceived lack of action on Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, after photos surfaced of a member in blackface and others as racial stereotypes. Laura Dickinson
Hundreds of Cal Poly students protest frat photos, university response at Open House

By Lindsey Holden

April 13, 2018 03:25 PM

Hundreds of angry Cal Poly students marched and chanted across campus Friday to protest the university's response to photos of fraternity members in blackface and gangster clothing, on the same day the university welcomed thousands of visitors for its annual Open House weekend.

Students gathered at the campus Recreation Center about 8 a.m. and carried signs around campus for hours, at times walking through booths and displays set up for prospective students and their parents.

Marchers expressed their anger over the photos, which showed Lambdi Chi Alpha fraternity members dressed in racist clothing at an April 7 party. One member, Kyler Watkins, was also shown with his face and neck painted entirely black.

Students gathered to protest at Cal Poly's Open House on Friday, April 13, 2018. President Jeffrey Armstrong visited the group, who was frustrated over the university response to fraternity members dressed in blackface and insensitive stereotypes. Lindsey Holden

Watkins sent an email to The Tribune on Friday apologizing for the blackface.

Protesters also blasted the administration’s response to the photos, directing much of their anger at President Jeffrey Armstrong, who said at a Thursday night forum that Watkins likely won't be expelled.

During the demonstration, marchers called on Armstrong to resign and chanted phrases like "Black students matter," "Whose campus? Our campus!" and "Bye bye, Lambda Chi."

At one point, protesters even disrupted the Agriculture Pavilion Department Showcase, marching around the tables where prospective students and their parents were preparing to eat lunch.

Victoria Siaumau, an 18-year-old biochemistry major, held a sign that said, "Prove that I'm not just your costume."

She said she was excited to attend Cal Poly as a first-generation college student, but now doesn't feel safe at the school. Siaumau said someone laughed at her sign as she was walking to the march.

"I feel like a fraud if I don't say something," she said.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

