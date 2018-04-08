Cal Poly students unveil solar-powered vehicle that they hope will break records

Cal Poly SLO students unveiled on Saturday, April 7, 2018, their ultra-lightweight solar car called “Dawn,” which is made of carbon fiber composites and over 100 square feet of solar panels. They hope the car will break the world land-speed record.
Laura Dickinson
Rodeo is a way of life for Cal Poly Coach Ben Londo

Cal Poly

Rodeo is a way of life for Cal Poly Coach Ben Londo

Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity

Education

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity

Cal Poly announced a major new grant program in February 2018 — aimed at helping low-income and first-generation students who were accepted to the university but need financial help. It will help at least 2,500 students by 2023. Officials hope the