Here's what's in store at Cal Poly's Open House: Tours, clubs, a tractor pull and more

Cal Poly is inviting prospective students, faculty, alumni and community members to attend its 25th annual Open House event Thursday through Saturday on the university's campus in San Luis Obispo.
Prospective students and their families can visit Campus Preview Night on Thursday at the Downtown SLO Farmers Market to kick off the three-day festivities. Cal Poly clubs and organizations will be set up downtown to answer questions and provide information to incoming students and family members.
Admitted Students' Discovery Day is scheduled for Friday, allowing students and their families to become more familiar with future academic careers, according to a Cal Poly news release.
"Students will be encouraged to start thinking about their course of study as they learn about their future curriculum, hear from college deans, and meet with faculty and current students," the release said.
The Friday Nite Invite event will give students a chance to meet each other and "catch a glimpse of Cal Poly's fun campus culture."
The public is invited to campus Saturday for the Poly Royal Celebration, when more than 200 student clubs and organizations will demonstrate the university's "Learn by Doing" philosophy.
Special events include the Poly Royal Parade, Kid's Zone, live music at Dexter Stage, the Poly Royal Truck and Tractor Pull, the Poly Royal Rodeo, and the Cal Poly Alumni Beer and Wine Garden, according to the school.
For more information about Cal Poly's Open House weekend, go to: http://orientation.calpoly.edu/openhouse, or call New Student & Transition Programs at 805-756-2400.
Comments