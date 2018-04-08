Cal Poly’s student-designed vehicle takes aim at solar land-speed record

Aerospace engineering majors Will Sutton and Lacey Davis stand in front of “Dawn,” a car designed by members of Cal Poly’s Prototype Vehicles Laboratory. The car, which they hope will break the world land-speed record for a solar-powered vehicle, was unveiled to the public Saturday night, April 8, 2018 at the Empirical System Aerospace facility in San Luis Obispo. Davis will drive “Dawn” in the record attempt. Laura Dickinson The Tribune