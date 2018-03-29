More Videos

Education

He's a chief organizer of #NeverAgain — and he could be going to Cal Poly this fall

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

March 29, 2018 05:21 PM

Cal Poly might have a political celebrity in its midst this fall.

National March For Our Lives organizer and Parkland, Florida student activist David Hogg recently said he was accepted to Cal Poly as a freshman for the 2018-19 school year.

Before you start looking for him on the streets of SLO any time soon, though. There's still some confusion if he meant the local university or, you know, that other Cal Poly in Pomona.

David Hogg, 17, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting, in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.
SAUL MARTINEZ NYT

It's also unknown whether he will even accept the university's offer — between organizing the national March for Our Lives protest and being one of the chief activists in the #NeverAgain movement against gun violence in schools, the high school senior seems to be pretty busy these days.

Hogg rose to prominence in recent months as one of several student activists protesting gun violence in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting Feb. 14. During the incident, Hogg, a student journalist, interviewed his fellow students while they hid in classrooms and sheltered in place.

David Hogg, a senior and student reporter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, recorded interviews with some of his classmates on February 14 as they were hiding from an active shooter in the school. Hogg told the Sun Sentinel, a newspaper he David Miles Hogg/WMSD-TV via Storyful

On Tuesday, he discussed his college prospects with TMZ, saying he was not accepted to several of his choice schools, including UCLA, UCSD, UCSB and UC Irvine.

"It's been kind of annoying having to deal with that and everything else that is going on," he said. "But you know, we are trying to change the world. We're too busy. Right now it's too hard to focus on that."

(A derisive tweet on the topic by Fox News host Laura Ingraham even sparked a boycott of her sponsors and a subsequent apology Thursday morning.)

He was accepted to Florida Atlantic University, Cal State San Marcos and Cal Poly, he said, though in the interview he didn't specify if that was Cal Poly SLO or Pomona (In general, Cal Poly refers to the San Luis Obispo university, while Pomona is specified).

The New York Times reported Thursday that Hogg was accepted to the former, saying he planned to study either journalism or political science.

In a different New York Times article, he said he was considering taking a gap year to focus on the midterm elections.

He also told TMZ that he was still unsure where he planned to attend.

Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier said Wednesday that he could not comment on whether a specific student was accepted to the college, citing student privacy laws. Multiple attempts to contact Hogg through his social media accounts went unreturned.

So it seems we will just have to wait and see if Hogg will call himself a Mustang this fall.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928; @kaytyleslie

