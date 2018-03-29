Cal Poly's Fremont Hall will remain closed for another year

Cal Poly's Fremont Hall will remain closed for the 2018-19 school year as crews work to stabilize the potentially hazardous hillside behind the dorm, the university confirmed Thursday.

The red-brick building, which houses 215 students at standard capacity, has been closed since February 2017 after heavy rainfall caused a mudslide that threatened the structure and forced emergency student evacuations.

Cal Poly's Facilities Management and Development crew conducted "extensive remediation work" on the hillside behind the building during summer 2017, including drainage improvements and protection, grading and cleanup of the lower hillside adjacent to Fremont Hall, and road and parking lot repairs, university spokesperson Cynthia Lambert said in an email Thursday.

"Facilities Management and Development monitors the area on an ongoing basis through regular readings of inclinometers to verify hill stability," Lambert said. "As of this time, additional work is needed to prepare the building for future occupancy."

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

With the new yakʔitʸutʸu dorms on schedule to open in the fall — adding about 1,475 beds to campus — University Housing anticipates being able to house the majority of first-time freshman in campus residence halls, Lambert said.

Some freshman may be assigned in Cerro Vista Apartments based on demand or to accommodate an approved need, Lambert added.