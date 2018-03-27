How cute is this new 'Buddy Bench' at Dorothea Lange Elementary School?

Dorothea Lange Elementary School in Nipomo added a 'Buddy Bench' to help students make friends and feel less lonely. Several other Lucia Mar Unified School District schools have also added benches.
Kaytlyn Leslie
