Cal Poly students join hands to protest gun violence

Cal Poly students showed solidarity with the nationwide student walkout to protest gun violence. More than 150 people joined hands on Dexter Lawn on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in San Luis Obispo, California.
Andrew Sheeler
Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity

Education

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity

Cal Poly announced a major new grant program in February 2018 — aimed at helping low-income and first-generation students who were accepted to the university but need financial help. It will help at least 2,500 students by 2023. Officials hope the