Pacheco Elementary students participate in national school walkout
Students at Pacheco Elementary School in San Luis Obispo participated in the national school walkouts on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. "Let's help each other, let's support each other, let's be good friends to each other," Principal Rick Mayfield said.
With the help of PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey and airmen from Vandenberg Air Force base, Branch Elementary school kids in Arroyo Grande got an up-close look at an actual weather balloon and watched it take to the sky.
Cal Poly announced a major new grant program in February 2018 — aimed at helping low-income and first-generation students who were accepted to the university but need financial help. It will help at least 2,500 students by 2023. Officials hope the
Get a sneak peek inside the $200 million yakʔityutyu dorms under construction Cal Poly in February 2018. The facility will open in fall with 1,475 students, and it includes seven residential buildings, an office building and a parking structure.
Cal Poly hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 24, for its new solar farm, which is expected to save the university $10 million over 20 years, according to President Jeffrey Armstrong. The 18.5-acre facility will help Cal Poly achieve i
Construction on the first phase of the Oppenheimer Family Equine Center on Cal Poly’s campus in San Luis Obispo is nearing its targeted completion date of February 2018. Construction of a nearly 60,000-square-foot covered riding arena, foaling bar