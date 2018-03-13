Los Osos Middle School to celebrate its 'School to Watch' award

Los Osos Middle School will hold a school-wide assembly Monday to receive its banner identifying the campus as a "School to Watch — Taking Center Stage."
Los Osos Middle School has been named one of 22 high-performing California middle schools for 2017-18.
The school's use of innovative strategies has been identified as a model of educational reform after a review of its programs and culture.
The ceremony will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the campus at 1555 El Moro Ave., during which time a banner will be presented and commemorative pins awarded to staff and board members.
To earn the designation, the school went through a rigorous application process, requiring a multi-year commitment by staff, according to school officials.
The assembly will include student performances and a following reception.
