From left, Los Osos Middle School science teacher Dan Hoskins, John Skaggs, Principal Andre Illig and Samantha Rivera Macias work in a classroom.
Education

Los Osos Middle School to celebrate its 'School to Watch' award

By Nick Wilson

nwilson@thetribunenews.com

March 13, 2018 04:24 PM

Los Osos Middle School will hold a school-wide assembly Monday to receive its banner identifying the campus as a "School to Watch — Taking Center Stage."

Los Osos Middle School has been named one of 22 high-performing California middle schools for 2017-18.

The school's use of innovative strategies has been identified as a model of educational reform after a review of its programs and culture.

The ceremony will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the campus at 1555 El Moro Ave., during which time a banner will be presented and commemorative pins awarded to staff and board members.

To earn the designation, the school went through a rigorous application process, requiring a multi-year commitment by staff, according to school officials.

The assembly will include student performances and a following reception.

Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib

