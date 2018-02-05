Cal Poly’s new yakʔitʸutʸu dorms are almost ready. Here’s a look inside

Construction of Cal Poly’s new student housing community is on track and expected to be ready for the 2018-19 academic year, university officials said Friday during a tour of the facility.

The new dorms, at the Grand Avenue entrance, are expected to house 1,475 freshmen next fall.

A roof-mounted 1.1-megawatt solar system will help power the 12-acre complex, which also will include a welcome center, retail space and nature walking paths.

The dorms have a total projected cost of $198 million.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The seven residence halls will be named for the Northern Chumash tribes found along the Central Coast. The complex itself is called yakʔitʸutʸu, and the residence halls are: elewexe, nipumūʔ, tiłhini, tsʰɨtqawɨ, tšɨłkukunɨtš, tsɨpxatu and tsɨtkawayu.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:47 Get a behind-the-scenes look at Cal Poly's new $200 million dorms Pause 1:02 With more than 20,000 seals, Piedras Blancas is largest elephant seal rookery on Earth 1:56 High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament 0:56 Watch a timelapse and unveiling of Cal Poly's new solar farm 0:32 Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak 0:40 Students in 'March Against Rape Culture' tell Cal Poly: #TimesUp 0:31 How Cal Poly engineering students made the 2018 Rose Parade float 'take flight' 0:44 Watch Cal Poly's 2018 Rose Parade Float make its way through Pasadena 0:57 Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena 1:28 Cal Poly's huge, new equine center begins to take shape Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How to pronounce tiłhini, elewexe and other new Cal Poly dorm names Cal Poly's new student housing community, slated to open in fall 2018, will be named for the Northern Chumash tribe using words and letters likely unfamiliar to students, such as elewexe, nipumūʔ and tiłhini. Here's how to say the names. Cal Poly - San Luis Obispo

A living room is framed with windows at Cal Poly’s new community housing complex on Grand Avenue. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Construction is on schedule at Cal Poly’s new student housing community on Grand Avenue. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A dorm room nears completion in Cal Poly’s new student housing community under construction on Grand Avenue. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com