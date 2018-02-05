Cal Poly’s new yakʔitʸutʸu dorms are almost ready. Here’s a look inside

Construction of Cal Poly’s new student housing community is on track and expected to be ready for the 2018-19 academic year, university officials said Friday during a tour of the facility.
The new dorms, at the Grand Avenue entrance, are expected to house 1,475 freshmen next fall.
A roof-mounted 1.1-megawatt solar system will help power the 12-acre complex, which also will include a welcome center, retail space and nature walking paths.
The dorms have a total projected cost of $198 million.
The seven residence halls will be named for the Northern Chumash tribes found along the Central Coast. The complex itself is called yakʔitʸutʸu, and the residence halls are: elewexe, nipumūʔ, tiłhini, tsʰɨtqawɨ, tšɨłkukunɨtš, tsɨpxatu and tsɨtkawayu.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
