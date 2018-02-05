Cal Poly’s new yakʔitʸutʸu dorms are almost ready. Here’s a look inside

More Videos

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Cal Poly's new $200 million dorms 0:47

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Cal Poly's new $200 million dorms

Pause
With more than 20,000 seals, Piedras Blancas is largest elephant seal rookery on Earth 1:02

With more than 20,000 seals, Piedras Blancas is largest elephant seal rookery on Earth

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament 1:56

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

Watch a timelapse and unveiling of Cal Poly's new solar farm 0:56

Watch a timelapse and unveiling of Cal Poly's new solar farm

Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak 0:32

Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak

Students in 'March Against Rape Culture' tell Cal Poly: #TimesUp 0:40

Students in 'March Against Rape Culture' tell Cal Poly: #TimesUp

How Cal Poly engineering students made the 2018 Rose Parade float 'take flight' 0:31

How Cal Poly engineering students made the 2018 Rose Parade float 'take flight'

Watch Cal Poly's 2018 Rose Parade Float make its way through Pasadena 0:44

Watch Cal Poly's 2018 Rose Parade Float make its way through Pasadena

Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena 0:57

Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena

Cal Poly's huge, new equine center begins to take shape 1:28

Cal Poly's huge, new equine center begins to take shape

Get a sneak peek inside the $200 million yakʔityutyu dorms under construction Cal Poly in February 2018. The facility will open in fall with 1,475 students, and it includes seven residential buildings, an office building and a parking structure. David Middlecamp The Tribune
Get a sneak peek inside the $200 million yakʔityutyu dorms under construction Cal Poly in February 2018. The facility will open in fall with 1,475 students, and it includes seven residential buildings, an office building and a parking structure. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Education

Cal Poly’s new yakʔitʸutʸu dorms are almost ready. Here’s a look inside

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

February 05, 2018 02:35 PM

Construction of Cal Poly’s new student housing community is on track and expected to be ready for the 2018-19 academic year, university officials said Friday during a tour of the facility.

The new dorms, at the Grand Avenue entrance, are expected to house 1,475 freshmen next fall.

A roof-mounted 1.1-megawatt solar system will help power the 12-acre complex, which also will include a welcome center, retail space and nature walking paths.

The dorms have a total projected cost of $198 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The seven residence halls will be named for the Northern Chumash tribes found along the Central Coast. The complex itself is called yakʔitʸutʸu, and the residence halls are: elewexe, nipumūʔ, tiłhini, tsʰɨtqawɨ, tšɨłkukunɨtš, tsɨpxatu and tsɨtkawayu.

More Videos

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Cal Poly's new $200 million dorms 0:47

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Cal Poly's new $200 million dorms

Pause
With more than 20,000 seals, Piedras Blancas is largest elephant seal rookery on Earth 1:02

With more than 20,000 seals, Piedras Blancas is largest elephant seal rookery on Earth

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament 1:56

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

Watch a timelapse and unveiling of Cal Poly's new solar farm 0:56

Watch a timelapse and unveiling of Cal Poly's new solar farm

Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak 0:32

Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak

Students in 'March Against Rape Culture' tell Cal Poly: #TimesUp 0:40

Students in 'March Against Rape Culture' tell Cal Poly: #TimesUp

How Cal Poly engineering students made the 2018 Rose Parade float 'take flight' 0:31

How Cal Poly engineering students made the 2018 Rose Parade float 'take flight'

Watch Cal Poly's 2018 Rose Parade Float make its way through Pasadena 0:44

Watch Cal Poly's 2018 Rose Parade Float make its way through Pasadena

Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena 0:57

Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena

Cal Poly's huge, new equine center begins to take shape 1:28

Cal Poly's huge, new equine center begins to take shape

How to pronounce tiłhini, elewexe and other new Cal Poly dorm names

Cal Poly's new student housing community, slated to open in fall 2018, will be named for the Northern Chumash tribe using words and letters likely unfamiliar to students, such as elewexe, nipumūʔ and tiłhini. Here's how to say the names.

Cal Poly - San Luis Obispo

LEAD Poly dorms 00002
A living room is framed with windows at Cal Poly’s new community housing complex on Grand Avenue.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Poly dorms10864
Construction is on schedule at Cal Poly’s new student housing community on Grand Avenue.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Related stories from The Tribune

Poly dorms10873
A dorm room nears completion in Cal Poly’s new student housing community under construction on Grand Avenue.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

IMG_cal_poly_dorms_1_4_1_48BEEF2N_L316062284
Cal Poly’s new housing complex will be named yakʔitʸutʸu, after the Northern Chumash tribe.
Cal Poly

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Cal Poly's new $200 million dorms 0:47

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Cal Poly's new $200 million dorms

Pause
With more than 20,000 seals, Piedras Blancas is largest elephant seal rookery on Earth 1:02

With more than 20,000 seals, Piedras Blancas is largest elephant seal rookery on Earth

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament 1:56

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

Watch a timelapse and unveiling of Cal Poly's new solar farm 0:56

Watch a timelapse and unveiling of Cal Poly's new solar farm

Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak 0:32

Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak

Students in 'March Against Rape Culture' tell Cal Poly: #TimesUp 0:40

Students in 'March Against Rape Culture' tell Cal Poly: #TimesUp

How Cal Poly engineering students made the 2018 Rose Parade float 'take flight' 0:31

How Cal Poly engineering students made the 2018 Rose Parade float 'take flight'

Watch Cal Poly's 2018 Rose Parade Float make its way through Pasadena 0:44

Watch Cal Poly's 2018 Rose Parade Float make its way through Pasadena

Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena 0:57

Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena

Cal Poly's huge, new equine center begins to take shape 1:28

Cal Poly's huge, new equine center begins to take shape

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Cal Poly's new $200 million dorms

View More Video