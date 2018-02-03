Troubled Cal Poly fraternity dissolves after membership purge

Cal Poly’s Kappa Delta chapter of Delta Tau Delta, which had previously been on probation for violating university policy on hazing, party registration and drugs and alcohol, has now been dissolved, according to a Jan. 21 post on the group’s Facebook page.

“This decision was made by the members of the chapter following a membership review the past Sunday in which we felt that our national organization showed a pattern of unfair and disrespectful behavior toward our members,” according to the post.

The fraternity remains listed on Cal Poly’s fraternity and sorority directory but has been removed from the dean of students’ “Judicial Information” page, which lists all Greek organizations currently under sanction.

Mustang News, which first reported the fraternity’s self-termination, wrote that in spring of 2017, the national Delta Tau Delta organization removed a member of the Cal Poly chapter who had been accused of at least seven sexual assaults.

The national organization then conducted an individual membership review starting on Jan. 12, which saw the membership cut from 65 members to about 15, according to Mustang News.