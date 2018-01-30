This SLO County school honored by state as a ‘School to Watch’

Los Osos Middle School has been named one of 22 high-performing California middle schools for 2017-18.

The award-winning schools were announced Monday by Tom Torlakson, state superintendent of public instruction, as part of the 2017-2018 Schools to Watch-Taking Center Stage program.

Criteria for the honor included “academic excellence, social equity, and responsiveness to the needs of young adolescents.”

To earn a “Schools to Watch” designation, schools had to complete an extensive application reviewed by middle-grades experts.

“We are thrilled to receive this designation,” Principal Andre Illig said. “Our staff and students worked very hard in an exciting and challenging middle school program to demonstrate strong student achievement.”

Los Osos Middle School serves 600 students in grades six through eight in San Luis Coastal Unified School District.

Over the past four years, Illig sought to create a “strong teacher team who collaboratively embraced excellence and academic rigor in all areas,” according to the district.

The Schools to Watch program is sponsored by the California Department of Education, California League of Middle Schools and the California Middle Grades Alliance .

All of the schools — including several from Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties (as well as Fruitvale Junior High School from Kern County) — will be honored in Sacramento at the California Middle Grades Alliance annual luncheon March 1.

For more information, go to the High Performing Middle School Models.