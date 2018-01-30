Education

This SLO County school honored by state as a ‘School to Watch’

By Nick Wilson

nwilson@thetribunenews.com

January 30, 2018 11:39 AM

Los Osos Middle School has been named one of 22 high-performing California middle schools for 2017-18.

The award-winning schools were announced Monday by Tom Torlakson, state superintendent of public instruction, as part of the 2017-2018 Schools to Watch-Taking Center Stage program.

Criteria for the honor included “academic excellence, social equity, and responsiveness to the needs of young adolescents.”

To earn a “Schools to Watch” designation, schools had to complete an extensive application reviewed by middle-grades experts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are thrilled to receive this designation,” Principal Andre Illig said. “Our staff and students worked very hard in an exciting and challenging middle school program to demonstrate strong student achievement.”

Los Osos Middle School serves 600 students in grades six through eight in San Luis Coastal Unified School District.

Over the past four years, Illig sought to create a “strong teacher team who collaboratively embraced excellence and academic rigor in all areas,” according to the district.

The Schools to Watch program is sponsored by the California Department of Education, California League of Middle Schools and the California Middle Grades Alliance.

All of the schools — including several from Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties (as well as Fruitvale Junior High School from Kern County) — will be honored in Sacramento at the California Middle Grades Alliance annual luncheon March 1.

For more information, go to the High Performing Middle School Models.

Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib

More Videos

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament 1:56

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

Pause
Watch a timelapse and unveiling of Cal Poly's new solar farm 0:56

Watch a timelapse and unveiling of Cal Poly's new solar farm

Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak 0:32

Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak

Students in 'March Against Rape Culture' tell Cal Poly: #TimesUp 0:40

Students in 'March Against Rape Culture' tell Cal Poly: #TimesUp

How Cal Poly engineering students made the 2018 Rose Parade float 'take flight' 0:31

How Cal Poly engineering students made the 2018 Rose Parade float 'take flight'

Watch Cal Poly's 2018 Rose Parade Float make its way through Pasadena 0:44

Watch Cal Poly's 2018 Rose Parade Float make its way through Pasadena

Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena 0:57

Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena

Cal Poly's huge, new equine center begins to take shape 1:28

Cal Poly's huge, new equine center begins to take shape

Did you know these famous inventors graduated from the CSU? 0:48

Did you know these famous inventors graduated from the CSU?

Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture 1:45

Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture

Middle schoolers take on Tough Two obstacle course at Los Osos Middle School

Students tackle challenges in two-mile obstacle course at Los Osos Middle School. For more information, go to http://toughtwo.com.

Joe Johnstonjjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament 1:56

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

Pause
Watch a timelapse and unveiling of Cal Poly's new solar farm 0:56

Watch a timelapse and unveiling of Cal Poly's new solar farm

Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak 0:32

Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak

Students in 'March Against Rape Culture' tell Cal Poly: #TimesUp 0:40

Students in 'March Against Rape Culture' tell Cal Poly: #TimesUp

How Cal Poly engineering students made the 2018 Rose Parade float 'take flight' 0:31

How Cal Poly engineering students made the 2018 Rose Parade float 'take flight'

Watch Cal Poly's 2018 Rose Parade Float make its way through Pasadena 0:44

Watch Cal Poly's 2018 Rose Parade Float make its way through Pasadena

Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena 0:57

Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena

Cal Poly's huge, new equine center begins to take shape 1:28

Cal Poly's huge, new equine center begins to take shape

Did you know these famous inventors graduated from the CSU? 0:48

Did you know these famous inventors graduated from the CSU?

Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture 1:45

Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

View More Video