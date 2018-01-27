Hundreds of high school students compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

More Videos

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery 0:46

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

Pause
Meet the Devil's Gate California Condor chick who survived the Thomas Fire 4:38

Meet the Devil's Gate California Condor chick who survived the Thomas Fire

Bear burned in Thomas Fire back on its feet after Brazilian fish-skin treatment 0:36

Bear burned in Thomas Fire back on its feet after Brazilian fish-skin treatment

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages 2:32

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

10 images that define the deadly Montecito mudslides 0:49

10 images that define the deadly Montecito mudslides

State Parks fights dust problems at Oceano Dunes using native plants 1:19

State Parks fights dust problems at Oceano Dunes using native plants

Memorials started at Paso Robles church, Atascadero High to honor sisters killed in crash 1:02

Memorials started at Paso Robles church, Atascadero High to honor sisters killed in crash

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters who 'thrived on positive' 3:07

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters who 'thrived on positive'

About 200 students from 21 California high schools competed Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in a robotics tournament hosted by Cal Poly’s Society of Women Engineers in San Luis Obispo. Laura Dickinson The Tribune
About 200 students from 21 California high schools competed Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in a robotics tournament hosted by Cal Poly’s Society of Women Engineers in San Luis Obispo. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Education

Hundreds of high school students compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

By Joe Tarica

jtarica@thetribunenews.com

January 27, 2018 06:11 PM

Some 200 students from 21 California high schools competed Saturday in a robotics tournament hosted by Cal Poly’s Society of Women Engineers.

The California Central Coast VEX “In the Zone” Tournament challenged each of the 48 teams to build a robot that could maneuver around a 12-by-12-foot field to pick up and move cones into scoring areas.

A dozen local teams competed in the event, including the two-time world champion Greybots from Atascadero High School as well as teams from Central Coast New Tech High, Mission Prep and San Luis Obispo, Nipomo and Paso Robles high school.

Participants competed in head-to-head in matches that involve technical design, computer coding, skillful driving, teamwork and strategy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The team from Mission Prep advanced through the competition to win its final-round heat, receiving a bid to the state finals with the victory. The other teams to receive state final bids by winning final heats were Dublin Robotics and California Academy of Mathematics and Science. Centennial High from Bakersfield also won a bid by receiving the Excellence Award.

Teams from SLO High, Nipomo High and Central Coast New Tech High all advanced to the final round but were defeated.

“Teams compete against the clock and each other,” said Cassidy Elwell, SWE’s Robotics Chair. “Each match features four robots from four different teams that are randomly placed together. Teams form two alliances that compete against each other to try and win the match.”

Saturday’s event was a qualifier for the state finals in March, with the best alliance advancing to the state finals.

Joe Tarica: 805-781-7911, @joetarica

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery 0:46

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

Pause
Meet the Devil's Gate California Condor chick who survived the Thomas Fire 4:38

Meet the Devil's Gate California Condor chick who survived the Thomas Fire

Bear burned in Thomas Fire back on its feet after Brazilian fish-skin treatment 0:36

Bear burned in Thomas Fire back on its feet after Brazilian fish-skin treatment

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages 2:32

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

10 images that define the deadly Montecito mudslides 0:49

10 images that define the deadly Montecito mudslides

State Parks fights dust problems at Oceano Dunes using native plants 1:19

State Parks fights dust problems at Oceano Dunes using native plants

Memorials started at Paso Robles church, Atascadero High to honor sisters killed in crash 1:02

Memorials started at Paso Robles church, Atascadero High to honor sisters killed in crash

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters who 'thrived on positive' 3:07

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters who 'thrived on positive'

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

View More Video