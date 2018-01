Watch Cal Poly's new solar farm being built — in just 7 seconds

Cal Poly hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 24, for its new solar farm, which is expected to save the university $17 million over 20 years, according to President Jeffrey Armstrong. The 18.5-acre facility will help Cal Poly achieve its goal of being a net zero campus: It can power about 25 percent of the university's needs.