Cuesta College will open a new state-of-the-art instructional center when classes begin Tuesday, January 16, 2018. It is the first building to be constructed with funds from Measure L, the college’s $275 million bond measure passed by voters in November 2014.
Cuesta College will open a new state-of-the-art instructional center when classes begin Tuesday, January 16, 2018. It is the first building to be constructed with funds from Measure L, the college’s $275 million bond measure passed by voters in November 2014. Ritchie Bermudez Cuesta College Marketing Coordinator
Cuesta College will open a new state-of-the-art instructional center when classes begin Tuesday, January 16, 2018. It is the first building to be constructed with funds from Measure L, the college’s $275 million bond measure passed by voters in November 2014. Ritchie Bermudez Cuesta College Marketing Coordinator

Education

Cuesta College set to open its first building funded by $275 million bond

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

January 12, 2018 12:12 PM

Cuesta College will opens its new state-of-the-art instructional center when spring semester begins Tuesday, one of the first facilities to be constructed with funds from Measure L, the college’s $275 million bond measure passed by voters in November 2014.

Construction on the 32,000-square-foot, two-story structure began in April 2016 and reportedly cost $20 million. It will house the programs and offices displaced by the removal of modular structures, according to a school news release.

The first floor will feature eight “high-capacity multi-discipline classrooms” capable of serving up to 50 students each. It also will have one forum size classroom with a capacity of 80 students, the release said.

The second floor will house more than 40 offices, a large staff lounge area and three meeting rooms.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Cal Poly's 2018 Rose Parade Float make its way through Pasadena

Watch Cal Poly's 2018 Rose Parade Float make its way through Pasadena 0:44

Watch Cal Poly's 2018 Rose Parade Float make its way through Pasadena

How Cal Poly engineering students made the 2018 Rose Parade float 'take flight' 0:31

How Cal Poly engineering students made the 2018 Rose Parade float 'take flight'
Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena 0:57

Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena

View More Video