Cuesta College set to open its first building funded by $275 million bond

Cuesta College will opens its new state-of-the-art instructional center when spring semester begins Tuesday, one of the first facilities to be constructed with funds from Measure L, the college’s $275 million bond measure passed by voters in November 2014.
Construction on the 32,000-square-foot, two-story structure began in April 2016 and reportedly cost $20 million. It will house the programs and offices displaced by the removal of modular structures, according to a school news release.
The first floor will feature eight “high-capacity multi-discipline classrooms” capable of serving up to 50 students each. It also will have one forum size classroom with a capacity of 80 students, the release said.
The second floor will house more than 40 offices, a large staff lounge area and three meeting rooms.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
