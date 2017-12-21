Cuesta College named military-friendly school for 5th straight year

Cuesta College has earned the designation as a military-friendly school for the fifth consecutive year by Victory Media, a veteran-owned small business based in Pennsylvania and founded in 2001.

The designation recognizes Cuesta College as “a leader in embracing military students, and for its commitment to providing resources that ensure their success in the classroom and after graduation,” according to a news release from the school Thursday.

“The award validates the ongoing work of the college to support our veteran students while providing them with an excellent education,” said Kristin Pimentel, director of admissions and records who also oversees the Veterans Resource Center.

Cuesta College currently serves about 325 veterans annually, the release said. The school maintains a Student Veterans of America Club, a Veterans Resource Center on the San Luis Obispo campus and, in the spring of 2018, a similar center will open on the North County campus.

Institutions earning the military-friendly school designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school.

Cuesta College is the only community college on the Central Coast to earn the designation.

For more information on the resources Cuesta College offers to veterans, visit the Veterans Services website or call 805-546-3142.